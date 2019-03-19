Outstanding performances by area track athletes

s
Casa Grande runs by Troy in VVAL meet

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| March 19, 2019, 4:59PM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
The first-ever track and field collision between rivals Casa Grande and Petaluma as members of the Vine Valley Athletic League had a distinct green and gold tint.

Casa Grande swept both boys and girls competition, with the Gaucho boys winning 97-38 while the girls prevailed, 84-46.

There were many outstanding performances by both teams, including several prep and VVAL season’s bests.

Matthew Mason supplied the speed for Casa Grande’s boys winning the 100-meter dash in 11.30 and taking the 200 in 22.92.

Logan Moon and Matthew Mason ran one-two for Casa in the 400 and Moon and Owen Hite were first and second in the 800. Moon was timed in 52.87 in the 400 and 2:04.3 in the 800.

William Hite was distance dominant, winning the 1600 in 4:37.04 and the 3200 in a VVAL-best 9:52.67.

Aiden Gilmore was a Petaluma High boys standout, winning the 300-meter hurdles in 46.58 and running second to Casa’s

Huizhi Yang in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Highlight of the jumping events was a prep best 20-1 long jump by Petaluma’s Anthony Moeckel. He also won the triple jump at 38-7.

His Trojan teammate Gianni Johnson won the high jump at 5-8.

Casa’s Alexander Azanon dominated the throwing events, winning the shot at 40-6 1/4) and the discus (115-7).

Casa Grande easily won both relays, running 45.08 in the 4x100 and 3:41.16 in the 4x400.

For the girls, Petaluma’s Cali Sullivan supplied the speed, running a VVAL best 13.07 to win the 100 and taking the 200 in 27.32.

There were several outstanding performance in the field events.

Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy had an Empire best 38-2 shot put, and also won the discus at 78-6.

Petaluma’s Sydney Denis had prep bests in both the triple jump (35-2 1/2) and long jump (16-3 1/2).

The Trojans’ Erica Gilmore had a VVAL and prep best 9-3 in the pole vault.

RESULTS

Boys

Casa Grande 97, Petaluma 38

4x100 Relay: Casa Grande 45.08, Petaluma 47.28

1600 meters: W. Hite (CG) 4:37.04, Baird (CG) 4:54.08, Brabe (CG) 4:55.62

100 high hurdles: Hang (CG) 17.40, Gilmore (P) 19.76, Maesteri (CG) 19.89

400 meters: Moon (CG) 52.87, Love (CG) 53.32, Hale (P) 53,79

100 meters: Mason (CG) 11.30, Tangoran (CG) 11.8, Hong (P) 12.0

800 meters: Moon (CG) 2:04.53. Hite (CG) 2:05.11, Ronshausen (P) 2:09.06

300 meter hurdles: Gilmore (P) 46.58, Vang (CG)48.85, Maesteri (CG) 50.94

200 meters: Mason (CG) 22.92, Tangoran (CG) 24.01, Manzo (CG)

3200 meters: W. Hite (CG) 9:52.67, O. Hite (CG) 9:55.82, Baird (CG) 10:36.25

Shot Put: Azanon (CG) 40-6 1/4, Meininger (CG) 35-10 1/2, Pichardo (P) 34-6 3/4

Discus: Azanon (CG) 115-7; Meininger (CG) 106-6, Pichardo (P) 106-4

Long jump: Moeckedl (P) 20-1, Kuper (CG) 18-9 1/2, Uber (CG) 18-3

Triple Jump: Moeckel (P) 38-7, Johnson (P) 37-4, Allioto (P) 36-11

High Jump: Johnson (P) 5-8, Dolcini (CG) 5-4, Gilmore (P) 5-0

Pole Vault: Weitzenburg (P) 8-6, Gotschall (CG) 8-0

4x400 relay: Casa Grande 3:41.16, Petaluma 4:02.85

Girls

Casa Grande 84, Petaluma 46

4x100 Relay: Casa Grande 52.61, Petaluma 52.87

1600 meters: Demma (P) 5:43.38, Baswell (CG) 5:45.61, Sojka (CG) 22.46

Outstanding performances by area track athletes

100 meter hurdles

Brutus (CG) 17.36, Winsemius (CG) 17.51, Engler (P) 18.64

400 meters: Gilmore (P) 1:04.39, Melto (CG) 1:05.66, Reposa (CG) 1:06.23

100 meters: Sullivan (P) 13.07, Doran (CG) 1:05.66, Bell (P) 13.55

800 meters: Reposa (CG) 2:42.43, Morgan (CG) 2:42.85, Armstrong (P) 2:48.13

300 meter hurdles: Brutus (CG) 54.13, Briceno (CG) 59.26, Shelton (CG) 59.88

200 meters: Sullivan (P) 27.32, Doran (CG) 27.79, Bell (P) 28.19

3200 meters: Baswell (CG) 12:46, Chavez (CG) 12.52

Shot Put: MCCoy (CG) 38-2; Dunker (CG) 32-11; Highland (CG) 28-3

Discus: McCoy (CG) 78-6; Highland (CG) 66-0; Leach (P) 48-4

Long Jump: Dennis (P) 16-3 1/2, Perez (CG) 14-5, Jeff (CG) 14- 1/2

Triple Jump: Dennis (P) 35-2 1/2, Perez (CG) 29-2 1/2, Jeff (CG) 26-4

High Jump: Mantoani (CG) 4-10, Fluke (P) 4-10, Winsemius (CG) 4-6

Pole Vault: Gilmore (P) 9-3, Engler (P) 8-0

4x400 Relay: Casa Grande 4:57.82

