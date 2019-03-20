After two dominating wins, the St. Vincent girls softball team lost the championship game of the Cloverdale Tournament to the host Lady Eagles last week.

St. Vincent opened the tournament with an 18-2 five-inning clubbing of the Clear Lake Cardinals.

St. Vincent combined 12 hits with five walks to make short work of the Cardinals. The Mustangs led 11-1 after two innings, and when they scored two more in the last of the fifth, the game was over.

St. Vincent received hits from seven different batters, getting two each from Alex Ditizio and Alyssa Smith, who provided a home run to the St. Vincent cause.

Although touched for eight hits, freshman Sophia Skubic earned the pitching win, striking out nine and walking just one in five innings.

St. Vincent then knocked off the Head-Royce Jayhawks, 13-3. That game lasted six innings, with the Mustangs scoring seven runs in the last of the sixth to gain the 10 runs needed to end the contest.

Sully Henry led the way for St. Vincent. She pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts. None of the runs off her were earned.

She also went 3-for-4 at the plate, with a pair of doubles, and drove home five runs.

Ditizio had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

In the championship game, St. Vincent, acting as the home team, fell behind early and never managed to catch up, losing to Cloverdale, 7-4.

The Eagles scored four runs in the top of the first. Undaunted, the Mustangs battled back with three in the bottom of the inning, and the Eagles were still ahead by just a tally at 5-4 through sixth innings before grabbing the tournament title with a two-run rally in the sixth.

St. Vincent stayed in the game despite getting just six hits to Cloverdale’s 14.

Skubic had two hits for the Mustangs, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Abby Carvajal also doubled for St. Vincent.