Petaluma High’s baseball team shocked the celebrated Vacaville Bulldogs of Solano County on Saturday, defeating the previously unbeaten defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 champions, 7-5.

“This was a huge, huge win for us,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella. “They didn’t lose the game, we won it.”

Junior Sam Brown showed he is ready to step up as leader of the Petaluma pitching staff, throwing five superb innings. He allowed just three hits and one run, struck out eight and walked five.

“When he gets dialed in, he rises to the level of the competition,” Selvitella said of his pitcher. Sophomores Julian Garrahan and Mark Wolbert held on to preserve the win.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Trojans shocked the Bulldogs with six runs in the second inning for a 7-0 lead.

Petaluma had eight hits in the game. Four came against Vacaville starting pitcher Carson Hawkins, who gave up five Trojan runs before being relieved by Diego Maldonado. He yielded two more runs and hits before Devereaux Harrison came in to finally get out of the inning.

Harrison finished up, allowing the Trojans just one more hit. “He was really good,” observed Selvitella. “He threw hard.”

Petaluma second baseman Sam Jacobs continued his early season bat assault with two hits. Jack Gallagher also had a pair of hits, while Joe Brown, Wolbert, Dan O’Hagan and Mario Zarco each had one.

Selvitella said he was pleased with his team’s hitting against top quality pitching.

“The players have worked really hard on their hitting with coaches Marc Nadale and Jeff Inglin and it showed,” he said.