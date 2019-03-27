Dennis shines for PHS track
Petaluma High’s Sydney Dennis turned in a shining performance in last weekend’s Santa Rosa Invitational track meet.
Dennis won both the long jump at 15 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump at 35-5 and was second in both hurdles, timing 17.43 seconds in the 100-meter race and 51.19 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Petaluma’s Cali Sullivan was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 13.74. Jack Sullivan was 18th in the boys 100 in 12.22.
With no pole vaulting event, Empire leader Erika Gilmore ran the 400 and finished 10th in 65.07.
Benches for tennis courts
The Petaluma Tennis Association reports that permanent bench seating at the Leghorns Park tennis courts are getting close to becoming a reality.
PTA representatives met with city officials last week and are now waiting approval from city maintenance officials for surface mounted installation of the benches.
PTA leaders are also looking into installing new windscreens on the courts.
SV Netters win and lose
St. Vincent swept by Calistoga, 5-0, in a coed tennis match that wasn’t as easy as the final team score indicates. The Mustangs were extended to three sets in two matches.
St. Vincent No. 1 Lauren Seale and No. 2 Jonathon Carlson both won in straight sets.
Margaret Coll had to go three sets to beat Emma Antonelli, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Patty Cherini paired with Siana Jiminez to win their doubles matches, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Eliza Stirrat combined with Connor Crosby to win their doubles match, 6-0, 6-3.
The Mustang win streak didn’t last as they lost their next match to Sonoma Academy, 3-2.
No. 2 singles Carlson and No. 3 Coli both won for St. Vincent.
No. 1 singles Antonio Casillo and No. 1 doubles Jennifer Rink and Muave Duncan won for Sonoma Academy.
The difference was No. 2 singles, where St. Vincent lost by an injury default.
LL opening ceremonies
Rain-delayed Little League opening ceremonies will be held this weekend.
The Petaluma Valley opening ceremonies will be Saturday at the league’s Murphy Field home beginning at 9 a.m.
The Petaluma American League will celebrate the start of a new season Sunday at 11 a.m. at Lucchesi Park.
The Petaluma National Little League held its opening ceremonies earlier this month.