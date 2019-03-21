Petaluma High’s baseball Trojans took a big first step in Vine Valley Athletic League play Wednesday afternoon, rallying late to defeat Napa’s Grizzlies, 10-0.
For four innings, Petaluma’s Gavin Ochoa and Napa’s Omar Gonzalez hooked up in a pitching battle.
Petaluma scored a run in the first inning, but got nothing more until the fifth when it scored two runs and continued clubbing against four following Grizzly pitchers, scoring two more in the sixth and five in the
seventh.
Meanwhile, Ochoa mowed down Grizzly batters. He finished allowing just five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.
Garett Gehring faced three batters in the seventh, striking out two of them.
Petaluma had 10 hits in the game, two by Sam Brown, who belted a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Ochoa also had a pair of hits and drove home two runs.
Sam Jacobs, Joe Brown, Jack Gallagher, Mark Wolbert and Mario Zarco each had a hit.
Petaluma is now 4-2 on the season with a non-league game at Redwood Thursday afternoon.