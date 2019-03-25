Casa Grande served notice to the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League that the Lady Gauchos will be a force to be reckoned with in softball as the Lady Gauchos rocked Sonoma Valley, 11-1, last week in their first league game of the season. The game was moved to Sonoma because of wet Gaucho diamonds.

“I think we are a contender in this league,” said Casa coach Scott Seivers. “Last season we tied for the top spot in the competitive North Bay League, and most of our players are back.”

The Gauchos backed their coach’s confidence by banging out 13 hits. They drove Dragon starter Jordyn Giotti out of the game before the end of the third inning.

Sonoma came into the contest having won three of its first four non-league contests.

A double to the base of the left-field fence by Mo Lynch was followed by a ringing single by outfielder Sam Dedrickson to produced two quick runs for the Gauchos.

The improved Dedrickson was credited with two hits and three runs batted in on the afternoon.

Casa Grande starting pitcher Katie Humphreys was a bit rusty after her last win over Santa Rosa, but she had her fastball working to the tune of eight strikeouts before the contest was halted in the fifth inning on the 10-run mercy rule.

The Dragons did get runners on board due to four walks and three hit batters, but Humphreys pitched her way out of trouble on three occasions by punching out the final hitter of the frame. Humphreys loaded the bases in the first inning, but struck out the final two batters to end the threat.

Overall, the hard-throwing junior allowed only two base hits over the five-inning distance to pick up the victory. Humphreys had one of the top strikeout totals in the NBL last season.

Casa Grande continued its offensive assault in the top of the fourth inning against veteran Sonoma reliever Kennedy Midgley. The Gauchos scored six unearned runs in the frame, aided by three errors, including a dropped ball in left field.

A run-scoring single punched into right field by sophomore Emma Hughes put an exclamation point to the outburst. Hughes had a sold day at the plate with a perfect 3-for-3, and she knocked in three runs hitting in the eighth hole.

Emily Hart, Presley Ruoff and Katie Machado each had a pair of hits for the winning Gauchos.

The victory gives Casa Grande an overall mark of 4-1 and was their second consecutive impressive performance after knocking off Antioch 3-2 the previous week.

Abby Alcayaga hit the ball solidly for the Lady Dragons in three trips, and she was credited with a single in Sonoma’s first-inning threat.