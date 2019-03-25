The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.
If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.
This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.
Login
Something new has been added to next season’s basketball fun.
Petaluma High will host the first Trojan Round Robin Classic on Dec. 27-30. It will be a tournament featuring four girls and four boys teams.
Each team will play every other team of its gender in a round-robbin format.
Competing for the boys will be Rancho Cotate, Capuchino from San Bruno, Elsie Allen and Petaluma. The girls field has not yet been set.