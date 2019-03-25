Something new has been added to next season’s basketball fun.

Petaluma High will host the first Trojan Round Robin Classic on Dec. 27-30. It will be a tournament featuring four girls and four boys teams.

Each team will play every other team of its gender in a round-robbin format.

Competing for the boys will be Rancho Cotate, Capuchino from San Bruno, Elsie Allen and Petaluma. The girls field has not yet been set.