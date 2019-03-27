Finally, a day when the sun is shining: A chance to get in a hike in a bit of nature.

It has been raining so much I am sure that the trails are a mess, filled with erosion channels and mud puddles. But on a sunny day, you just have to go. I headed to Helen Putnam Regional Park, the jewel of our community.

Parking in the Chileno Valley Road entrance, I was strategic in my selection of trails, taking the paved Ridge Trail, which I usually never take. I usually opt for dirt, but concluded that some dirt trails were just going to be a mess. The paved trail was a good choice.

But then where to go when reaching the intersection of trails at the top of the hill. Since Putnam is a compact open-space park, I know most of the trails and could anticipate where challenges in terrain might be. I chose the Loop Trail as one that might not be badly impacted by the rain. It was a great choice. The rain had not done much damage on this trail, and the rain had a big benefit as well. The trail was dotted with wildflowers, just beginning to bloom. There were lacy white flowers that might be Milk Maids; blue wildflowers that might be Cynoglossum; and a few yellow and pink flowers which I have failed to identify, yet merely marvel at their beauty on the land.

On the way back down the paved Ridge Trail to the parking lot, I spied a few wild irises, just beginning to bloom. Those are my favorite. So, head out hiking and look for these beauties.

If you are interested in learning more about the wildflowers that dot our natural landscape, you can join the Regional Parks “Wildflower Wanderings.” The SCRP docents will share surprising stories and fascinating facts about nature’s blooming treasures. Check the Regional Parks website calendar for details. There is a 14-mile wildflower hike on Hood Mountain on April 6, a 5-mile wildflower hike in North Sonoma Mountain on April 7, a 2-mile wildflower hike in Crane Creek, and a 6-mile serpentine wildflower hike at Tolay Lake on April 20.

For more information, visit the website at: parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar/Sonoma-Mountain-in-Bloom-2019-04-07/

Happy spring hiking.