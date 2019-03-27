Former Petaluma High School football coach Steve Ellison was not having a good day on the We-Ko-Pa golf course near Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month. It took just one shot to brighten that day.
Ellison solidly stroked a 4-iron on his first shot on the 176-yard, par-3 11th hole.
“The ball took two bounces and I heard a clank,” he said. “Two guys I was playing with went crazy.”
The other member of the foursome, former Petaluma High baseball coach Frank Wright, missed the shot.
The ace was the first for Ellison. “I’ve seen 10 holes in one, but I had never made one,” Ellison said. “It is something I’ve always wanted to do. It was an extremely lucky shot, but it was a big thrill.”
Ellison and Wright were in Arizona to watch some Giants spring training baseball. It is a trip they and their wives have been making together for 17 springs.
This is one that Ellison will always remember.