Petaluma rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning to turn back visiting Napa, 8-7, in an exciting first home Vine Valley Athletic League softball game of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore third baseman Logan Pomi tripled in the tying run in the big frame, and she scored the game winner on a ball that eluded the Napa catcher a few pitches later.

The two teams exchanged clutch rallies in the later stages of the game to force extra innings.

The Grizzlies touched up T-Girl starter Mandy O’Keefe for two runs in the top of the sixth inning on four consecutive base hits. The rally broke a four-inning scoreless streak by O’Keefe.

In the bottom of the seventh frame, Petaluma came back within a run on a walk to Indya Smith and a double by Emma Weiand. After things got a little tighter with another out, it was left to Pomi, who got her second base hit of the contest to knot things up at 4-4.

Napa wasn’t ready to give up, either. In the top of the eighth inning, freshman Caity Newburn roped a long two-run blast over the right-center field fence that was a no doubter. T-Girl center fielder Kaleigh Weiand hardly moved on contact.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, it was Petaluma with all the pressure, and the T-Girls met the challenge. Hits by O’Keefe and Kaleigh Weiand put the potential tying run at second base with two outs.

This time it was Emma Weiand with the critical base hit that cleared the glove of the Napa second baseman, and it was 6-6.

The teams turned to the international tie-breaker to settle the issue. Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow explained, “A runner is placed at second base to start the inning. Most teams bunt the runner to third and take their chances with the next batter.”

Napa did just that and went ahead 7-6 against reliever Rachael Bles. It was now up to Petaluma to come back once again.

With a runner at second base, Pomi split the outfielders with a triple to knot up the game, and became the potential winning run at third. A couple of pitches later, the ball skidded toward the backstop, and Pomi scampered home with the winning run.

Emma Weiand and Pomi had three hits each for the T-Girls, who improved to 6-0 for the season, but more importantly 1-0 in league play.

Bles greeted Napa starting pitcher Jenna Barker with a line-drive homer over the center-field fence. The Grizzlies were very careful with Bles and freshman Karli Berncich in the late going as both were issued intentional passes. Berncich reached base three times.

Defensively, Petaluma got two diving grabs in right field by Smith that put the skids to potential Napa rallies. An excellent short-hop pick-up by Mallory O’Keefe also prevented another run from scoring.

The contest marked the beginning of what should be a very tightly contested VVAL this season. Before the first pitch, every team in the conference had at least a break-even record.

“Teams are going to have to win games all year,” noted Jastrow. “No wins are going to come by accident. It’s a good league.”

McKenna Walls had three hits to pace the Grizzlies. Napa reached the semifinals in Sac-Joaquin Section softball play last season.