Casa lacrosse girls roll over rival Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 2, 2019, 6:51PM

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team put its most satisfying Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season in the record books last week, defeating rival Petaluma, 19-8.

Taylor Pieri led the Gauchos’ goal assault with five goals and two assists. Karli Gibbs and Trinity Merwin each scored four goals and each had an assist.

Ariaka Estrella with three goals, Megan Mainaris with two and Sophia Gardia with three goals and two assists completed the Casa scoring.

Liz Manka and Kylie Moser each scored four goals for Petaluma, with Moser providing an assist.

Casa goalie Ashley Bosch made six saves.

The Casa Grande junior varsity defeated the Petaluma JVs, 17-4.

Casa Grande followed up that big win with a 17-10 triumph over Rancho Cotate.

Merwin led that victory with five goals. Mainaris added four, Pieri three and Estrella two and an assist.

Gardea continued to direct the Casa offense with three assists, and scored a goal of her own.

Karli Gibb and Arianna Tracy each contributed a goal.

Bosch made nine saves.

Taylor Boxsie led Rancho Cotate with five goals.

Rancho Cotate goalie Ashley Baccei bravely stood up to the Casa Grande assault, making 21 saves.

Casa Grande is now 7-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.

