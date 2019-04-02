JJ SAYS: Seymour Brodie was a champion for the underdogs

Seymour Brody was always a champion for the underdog. As a coach or a fan, he loved to advocate for and coach kids who were less highly regarded, helping turn them into winners on the playing fields and in life.

Seymour passed away last week. He was 92 years old.

During his own long life, he touched the lives of many of the community’s young people. He coached Little League, Senior League, Junior League and Joe DiMaggio baseball. He also coached St. Vincent High School junior varsity and freshmen baseball teams and Boys Club and CYO basketball teams.

He was a board member for both the Petaluma National and Petaluma American Little League organizations.

Seymour coached many of Petaluma’s best athletes during almost 50 years of working with the community’s youth.

But, he most enjoyed taking young athletes who were having a hard time getting recognized and giving them an opportunity to excel.

“Kids need encouragement. Too many people are quick to put them down for a bad attitude or not being good enough. They just need a chance,” he once told me during an interview for a profile I wrote more than a decade ago.

Seymour gave kids that chance.

When Petaluma first introduced Little League, Seymour took youngsters that, for one reason or another, didn’t play in the organized league, formed a team and beat almost every Little League squad that was willing to play his team.

It didn’t matter to Seymour if a young athlete was playing for him or somebody else, if he needed encouragement, he was there with a word (actually several words) of encouragement.

“I’ve probably coached more kids than anyone in Petaluma,” he once told me. It was more a legitimate claim than a boast.

Although age and illness slowed him during the last few years of his life, Seymour, at one time, may have been one of the most recognized sports figures in Petaluma. Everyone knew him, especially the hundreds of kids he coached and supported.

At a time before it became a cliché for coaches and parents to encourage young players to “have fun,” it was a concept Seymour preached and practiced.

For him, part of the fun of sports was nicknames for the players, and the young athletes reveled in his often alliterate monikers.

Another of Seymour’s prides was being a member of Lions Clubs International and at one time or another he was a member of all three Petaluma clubs.

In keeping with his devotion to underdog teams, Seymour was a strong champion for St. Vincent High School and Mustang athletes stressing the academic and athletic quality of the town’s smallest high school.

For a time, he coached St. Vincent junior varsity and freshman baseball. He also taught career classes at the school, often bringing in successful professionals to talk to the students about the real-life work world.

Long after retiring from organized coaching, he remained an informal morale and spiritual coach for all Mustang teams.

Seymour could be gruff and opinionated, especially when defending St. Vincent, but behind his occasional bark was a caring heart.

Many times over the years I have been confronted by Seymour — often for lack of coverage for St. Vincent — only to find on my desk the next morning a ribbon proclaiming “World’s Greatest Writer,” accompanied by a piece of candy.

With the passing of Seymour Brody, Petaluma kids have lost an ally, St. Vincent High School has lost an advocate and I have lost a friend.

A private burial is planned for this week with a public memorial to be held later.

