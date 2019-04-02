Lampe grand slam highlights Gaucho win

Casa Grande had its bats working in a big way on a semi-wet afternoon Monday, pounding nine hits in a 12-1 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Justin-Siena.

Joe Lampe led the way for Casa, slugging three hits and driving in five runs. Four of the RBIs came on one swing in the sixth inning when he belted a grand slam.

Casa Grande had already built a seven-run lead before Lampe highlighted the victory, breaking the game open with four runs in the fourth inning.

The big bat outburst was more than enough for Casa Grande sophomore pitcher Jake McCoy, who recorded his first varsity victory. He held Justin-Siena to just three hits with four strikeouts and only one walk in 5⅔ innings. Justin-Siena’s only run was unearned.

Lampe and Peyton Baxter finished up pitching chores for Casa.

Noah Bailey and Elijah Waltz each had two hits for the Gauchos.

Saturday loss

The Monday win followed a Saturday afternoon 13-6 loss to American Canyon in a game played at St. Vincent High School.

The game was moved across town to St. Vincent’s because the Casa diamond was too wet to be playable.

Both teams welcomed the opportunity to get the game in, but it was American Canyon taking advantage of the dry artificial-turf facility, ringing up four runs in its first at bat.

Casa starting pitcher Chris Sanchez didn’t help himself by hitting two batters and walking another to put ducks on the pond. A grand slam pounded by Cameron Peters set the tone for the contest before the crowd got a chance to settle in on the sun-baked early afternoon.

Casa rallied to make it 4-3 after two innings, but it was as all the Gauchos would get for the rest of the contest. A two-run triple by Lampe cleared the glove of the retreating American Canyon outfielder and gave the Gaucho fans hope in the bottom of the second inning.

The sunny conditions might have brought out the competitive juices of both clubs on a near dust-up at home plate in the second frame. A violent collision at home between an American Canyon base runner and Gaucho catcher Cole Santander resulted in the third out, but tempers flared a bit. Both players involved in the play hovered near the scene. Two Gauchos near the dugout rushed to the support of Santander and got an immediate heave-ho from the umpires.

Santander needed little support, as it turned out, but the two onrushing Gauchos were banished for leaving the dugout. Observers were not sure that the men in blue got the numbers accurately, but both players must miss the next contest.

American Canyon added four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth.

A line-drive home run by Eric Thomas was the clincher in the top of the sixth. The ball glanced off the top of the center-field fence and hit a car in the St. Vincent parking lot as the Wolves gathered to celebrate at home plate.

Lampe and Santander each had two RBIs for the Gauchos. Santander ripped a booming double between the American Canyon outfielders in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Sanchez went the first three-plus innings and absorbed the defeat before giving way to Baxter in the fourth inning. Left-hander Sanchez struck out six Wolves while he was on the bump.

American Canyon improved to 2-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 4-4 overall.

VVAL batting leader Jordan Fisher finished with a double and an RBI for the Wolves.

As a result of the two games, Casa Grande is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in VVAL play with games scheduled at Justin-Siena on Wednesday and home against Vintage on Friday.