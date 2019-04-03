Lick-Wilmerding runs by St. Vincent

Lick Wilmerding took advantage of every opportunity on the basepaths and held on to defeat St. Vincent, 8-7, on an overcast Monday afternoon. The game began in misty conditions, but got positive backing from Mustang coach Stan Switala who noted that a dry spell was on the way.

He was on the money, and the game went on comfortably to its conclusion on the synthetic-turf diamond.

Both teams were able to put the ball in play throughout the game, but it was the visiting Tigers from San Francisco who swiped nine bases,including the game winner, in the top of the seventh inning.

With the score 7-6 in favor of Lick-Wilmerding, the Tigers got runners to first and third without benefit of a hit against St. Vincent reliever Gio Antonini.

Following a meeting with Switala, the strong-armed Antonini threw to first base, and appeared to have a chance for a successful pickoff on his throw to Carson White. In a blink of an eye. however, the Lick base runner at third scampered across the plate with the run that eventually won the contest.

Antonini returned to action from a shoulder injury he suffered during the football season, and got into action in the Mustang league win over Tomales the previous week. He retired the first two batters, but gave up a pair of walks to set up the steal of home.

Junior Joe Sartori started on the mound for the Mustangs, and kept the game close until reliever Trent Free came in with the Tigers in front 4-2. Free yielded three, runs but the contest was always in reach for the young Mustangs.

St. Vincent had a big inning in the bottom of the fourth, when it plated four runs, aided by RBI hits off the bats of Free and White.

Tyler Cunha scored the second run in the frame after reaching base for the fourth time in the contest. Cunha finished with a pair of hits, including a triple in the top of

the sixth inning.

Free scored three runs for St. Vincent. and batted in two runs with a pair of hits.

St. Vincent outhit the Tigers, 9-6, on the afternoon.

Alex Mengarelli, the second leading batter in the Bay Counties West League with a batting average of .518, reached base on all four of his plate appearances, including twice with hits.

The game was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning when a fly ball was lifted into the outfield and two of the Tiger outfielders violently collided running full speed after the ball. The out was recorded, but Asher Lord was removed from the

game for precautionary reasons.

The loss ended a seven game win streak for the Mustangs who went down

kicking with the potential tying run at third base. An infield ground ball ended the tense proceedings.

St. Vincent slipped to 7-2 for the season, while Lick Wilmerding improved to 7-5.

On Friday, the young Mustangs overpowered Tomales, 12-1, in a shortened game to improve to 3-0 in the North Central II baseball race. John Romano had a triple in

the six-run first frame by the Mustangs. Sophomore Nathan Irving got credit for the win.