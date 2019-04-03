Dennis a triple winner in Castleberry track meet

Petaluma High’s Sydney Dennis had a huge day in the Castleberry Invitational track meet hosted by Analy High School last weekend.

Dennis won the triple jump at 36 feet and 3/4 inches, the 12th best all time mark in the Redwood Empire; the long jump at 17-feet 2 3/4 inches, the 33rd all-time best and capped off her big day by winning the 300 hurdles in 49.36, a prep best for this season. She was also second to Analy’s Margaux Jame in the 100 hurdles, running 16.76. Jame’s time of 16.56 was a prep best for this season.

Dennis’ spectacular meet led a strong Petaluma effort that included many personal bests.

Petaluma’s Courtney Bell had impressive sprint runs, finishing eighth in the 100 in 13.63 and 10th in the 200 in 8.58.

Savannah Engler was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles in 1.08 and fourth in the high jump at 4-08.

The Petaluma boys 4x100 relay team was a strong third in 45.86.

Joe Alioto was 12th in the triple jump at 36-8.

Caden Shirk was ninth in the long jump at 18-4.

Aiden Gilmore was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.21.

Sophomore Luke Ronshausen ran 45.2 to finish fifth in the 800.

Sophomore Alex Juarez set PRs in the 800 (2:19.12), the 1600 (4:58.76) and the 3200 (11:19.39). Gianni Johnson had strong efforts in both the triple jump (34-08) and the high jump (fourth at 5-6).