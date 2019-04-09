JJ SAYS: Teams have to go with the flow

This rain stuff is getting serious now.

Earlier, when the postponements and outright cancellations were of non-league contests, we could do what most of us do in this computer age — we could use work-arounds. We could move games around like chess pieces. And, if we lost one here and there, it was no big deal.

Now, however, we are into league play and every game matters. They all have to be played. Although neither the Petaluma and Casa softball teams nor the local baseball teams are leading the Vine Valley Athletic League, all four are in contention. The schedule has to be played out before May 14, when the North Coast Section playoffs begin. That means the regular season has just one month to be completed.

When I worked on the Oregon Coast where our Coos Bay teams were in a league with teams from Eugene and Springfield, spring was the wettest season of the year. One year during my tenure, Coos Bay received more than 100 inches of precipitation.

The solution was twofold. If a game was rained out, it was the next game played. Everything was on hold until that game was played. The other key element was to keep the entire league even. If one game was rained out, no league game anywhere was played until the rained -out contest was played. Of course, normally if one game was washed away, all scheduled games were unplayable.

A similar system might work here, but there are differences. For one thing, not all diamonds are equal.

Petaluma High diamonds, both baseball and softball, drain better than the Casa diamonds.

In good weather, the Casa Grande baseball diamond is one of the best around, immaculately groomed. After a hefty rain, and we have seen many this winter, the infield can be cared for, but underneath the lush outfield grass lies a quagmire that turns the field into a slip and slide.

All fields, including Petaluma’s, have the same problem, but the Trojan outfield drains much better and dries much quicker. After a downpour, the Petaluma outfield might be playable the next day, while it might take a few days for the Casa outfield to be usable.

It is much the same in softball, where Petaluma’s diamond dries out more quickly than the Casa diamond, although it always amazes me at how quickly the all-dirt Casa infield can be prepared for a game. The problem, of course, is in the outfields, where standing lakes can be disguised by the grass.

St. Vincent is in a totally different league from Petaluma and Casa Grande, but is not greatly hindered by rain.

Until this spring, I have not been a fan of synthetic-turf baseball diamonds. While the turf gives true hops on bouncers, it is also very fast, with grounders shooting quickly by defenders. It can turn playable ground balls into triples in a hurry. Besides, it just doesn’t look like a baseball diamond.

But, while most coaches were busy rescheduling, St. Vincent coach Stan Switala was hitting infield grounders.

As this is being written, and I am gazing out the window at a misty rain wondering if I will get to see a game this afternoon, I have come to the conclusion that there isn’t anything to be done, so the very best thing we can do is just go with the flow, even if that flow is into the outfield.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)