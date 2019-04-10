Skubic completes St, Vincent win over Santa Rosa

Freshman pitcher Sophia Skubic tossed a complete game as St. Vincent pinned an 11-2 softball defeat on visiting Santa Rosa on Friday.

With most of the area teams on cancellation mode because of recent rains, the Lady Mustangs were able to get the game in on their synthetic-turf field in front of an appreciative gathering.

Skubic was not completely overpowering, but she scattered nine hits and

struck out six Lady Panther batters to get a tidy job done over the full seven

frames. She had very good control, walking only one, while hitting one

batter.

The accurate-throwing first-year hurler made good use of an effective change of speed, with most of the strikeouts coming against the bottom of the Santa Rosa lineup. Her only major tormentor was Panther catcher Hailey Butcher who had three solid base hits.

St. Vincent broke the game open in the bottom of the third inning when

the Lady Mustangs plated six runs with 11 batters coming to the plate against a pair of Panther pitchers. Skubic, Alexandria Saisi and Olivia

Badaglia all had RBI hits in the outburst.

Shortstop Alex Ditizio finished with two hits, and scored a couple of

runs for the Mustangs who improved to 8-4 for the season.

Skubic, now hitting .429 for the season, also had two hits, one that rolled through the wickets of the Santa Rosa center fielder, allowing two

runs to score.

The Panthers were very careful with hard-hitting Sully Henry who was

walked three times to go along with a run-producing single in the bottom of

the fifth inning.

St. Vincent turned in a solid game on defense with a fast infield double play initiated by the keystone combination of Ditizio at short and Henry at second base. Third baseman Sarah Sarlatte and left fielder Abby Carvajal also made outstanding individual plays.

Santa Rosa (2-11) was not without some good leather as well. In the

bottom of the second inning, left fielder Brennan Brown made the

play of the contest by racing toward the left field fence and making an over-the-shoulder running grab of a long fly ball hit by Mustang catcher Maddie DelaMontanya.

Bats silenced

The St. Vincent bats were silenced on Saturday by St. Joseph Notre Dame pitchers Caroline Bridges and Caroline Evans who held the Mustangs to three hits in a game played in Alameda.

Evans pitched five innings, allowing two hits and a run with a walk and a strikeout. Bridges finished the final two innings in one-hit, one-walk fashion, striking out four.

Skubic pitched well for St. Vincent, allowing the Pilots just six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Just two of the runs off her were earned.

Ditizio had two of the Mustang hits with DelaMontanya collecting the other. Calvajal scored the St. Vincent run in the third inning.