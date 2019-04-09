St. Vincent explodes for 34-3 win

St. Vincent High’s baseball players went bat bonkers last week in a 34-3 thumping of the Rincon Valley Christian Eagles.

A 14-run third inning was just the biggest of four big frames for the Mustangs, who scored six runs in the first, seven in the second and seven more in the fourth.

Trent Free led a 26-hit parade for the Mustangs with a double and a home run.

St. Vincent hit from top to bottom in its batting order.

Dante Antonini slugged a triple and also singled, driving in three runs. Ryan Nalducci ripped four doubles and a single for five hits and knocked in eight runs while scoring four. Tyler Cunha clubbed three hits, scored four runs and knocked in three. Coleton Cristani had three hits, scored four runs and knocked in three. Andrew Kohler had a hit, scored three runs and knocked in two. Peter Marzo had a hit and knocked in a run. Nathan Berniklau belted five hits, scored five runs and knocked in five. Joe Satori had a hit and scored twice. John Romano had two hits, scored four times and knocked in a run. AJ Fetter had a hit and scored a run.

Nathan Irving pitched three innings and Carson Free and Gio Antonini hurled one each.

The win was the eighth against two losses for the Mustangs.