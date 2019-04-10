Gaucho girls lose a tough one to unbeaten Vintage

Undefeated Vintage pushed across the winning run in the top of the fourth inning, and held on for a 1-0 softball win over host Casa Grande last week. The Lady Crushers remained in the top spot in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a record

of 3-0.

All hands worked to get the varsity diamond ready for a rare home game on the regular Gaucho facility because of the recent rainfall. The game was quickly played once it got under way. It was over in less than an hour and a half with players on both teams first-ball swinging most of the way.

It was the second consecutive shutout defeat for the Gauchos (1-2), although they out hit the visitors ,6-3.

Hard-luck Gaucho hurler Katie Humphries tossed a three-hit gem, but gave up a pair of well-struck base hits by the Crushers in the fourth frame for the only run of the game. She didn’t allow a base hit until the fourth inning.

Taylor Brandt lifted a long fly ball that sailed over the head of retreating Gaucho left fielder Sam Dedrickson for the game-winning RBI. Brandt is hitting .650 for the season.

A golden opportunity to bounce back for Casa Grande came in the bottom of the sixth inning following a solid single by shortstop Mo Lynch. After a successful sacrifice, Lynch was perched at second base with Humphries at the plate.

Humphries had a terrific at bat, grinding out a hard-earned base on balls after fouling off several pitches.

The potential rally fizzled, however, with a force play ground ball struck by the hot-hitting Dedrickson and a infield fly ball out.

Dedrickson and Katie Machado each had a pair of hits for the Gauchos, while Lynch and Presley Ruoff had well-hit singles.

Three of the base hits by Casa Grande in the contest split the outfielders, and might have rolled toward the fence in dryer field conditions. The outfield was still spongy through the quick contest.

Vintage pitcher Shelby Morse entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning to pick up the victory. Morse needed only six warm up pitches to come into the game in relief. She brought additional heat into the contest, and struck out three Gauchos in three frames.

The Crushers improved to 7-0 overall.

The Gauchos got solid outfield play all around to keep Vintage base runners anchored to the bases.

Thursday was a full day of sports activity on the Gaucho campus with four diamond contests and a track meet on the same afternoon.