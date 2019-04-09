Sonoma blasts Petaluma with eight-run inning

You can’t pretend that a 16-5 win isn’t fun, especially if it’s over a league rival and geographic neighbor. That’s what happened last Thursday as the Sonoma Valley Lady Dragons slapped the Petaluma Trojans with an 8-run seventh inning, giving them an 11-run victory in the game that ended three outs later.

Kennedy Midgley was on the mound, “working her magic to prevent Petaluma from driving in runs,” as coach Mike Fanucchi said. The junior gave up 11 hits and three walks, and all five of the Petaluma runs were earned, but seven strikeouts at the right time kept the game close until the Lady Dragons’ blow-out inning.

“These girls become more invested in pitch selection if I allow them to call their own game,” said Fanucchi, referring to the battery of Midgley and Ally Alcayaga that went the distance in the Petaluma game. “These catchers know what pitches are working and can see what the umpire is calling.”

Midgley helped herself at the plate, too, with three hits — one a double — and a pair of RBIs. Two of her teammates hit home runs, including Kaliyah Hensic (1-for-3 with three walks) and Ally Alcayaga (2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs). Sister Abby Alcayaga went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Annie Neles went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Jordyn Chiotti went 3-for-4 with a double.

Other RBIs came from Jayme Pearce, 1-for-5, and Ashley Amorino, 2 -for-2, each with a pair of runs batted in.

Sonoma Valley and Petaluma each have 1-2 Vine Valley Athletic League records, although Sonoma Valley’s overall record is 5-4 and Petaluma’s is now 5-2.