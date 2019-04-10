Miracle League opens

April 10, 2019
The long-anticipated opening of the Miracle League North Bay diamond facility at Lucchesi Park happens Sunday.

The Miracle League facility is designed to give children with special needs a chance to have a place to play and have fun on a diamond designed especially for them. It also includes a special playground.

Ground breaking for the project occurred last June, after construction was delayed by the 2017 wildfires.

Sunday’s grand opening will include a barbecue, acknowledgment of volunteers, hitting and fielding stations and special guests.

Ceremonies begin at noon and run until 3 p.m.

