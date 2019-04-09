Petaluma, Casa challenge Northern California’s best

The Petaluma and Casa Grande High School baseball teams step out of the heat of the Vine Valley Athletic League pennant chase and into the fire of the Boras Classic next week.

The tournament is considered one of the most prestigious high school baseball tournaments in California. The winner of the Northern Section will face the winner of a Southern Section Tournament for the unofficial state championship.

There are eight teams in the by-invitation-only Northern Section Tournament.

All games are played at McAuliffe Memorial Ballpark near the Sacramento State University campus.

Casa Grande plays the second game of the tournament at 10 o’clock Monday morning against Sacred Heart Cathedral of San Francisco.

Sacred Heart Cathedral from the West Catholic Baseball League is 10-6 on the season starting this week’s play. Casa Grande is 4-5 starting this week’s games.

Petaluma plays its first game at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Pleasant Valley from the Eastern Baseball League. Pleasant Valley is 11-1 on the season. Petaluma starts this week’s play with a 7-3 record.

In other first-round games, Archbishop Mitty from San Jose meets Davis at 4 p.m. on Tuesday; Franklin, last season’s runner-up team, plays Heritage at 10 a.m. on Tuesday; Granite Bay plays Tracy at 10 a.m. Tuesday; defending champion Bellarmine College Prep from San Jose plays Cardinal Newman from the North Bay League at 4 p.m. on Monday and Frontier faces Serra from San Mateo at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The tournament runs through next Thursday, April 18.