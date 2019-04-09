Henris makes big 50/70 debut

Henris Roofing from the Petaluma American Little League made its debut in the 50/70 League with a commanding 11-1 win over the Rincon Valley Reds in a game played at the Rincon Valley complex because the Petaluma Field was too wet to use.

The 50/70 League uses base distances and pitching distance that are a compromise between Little League and full-size diamond distances. Leading off base is allowed.

Henris scored six runs in the first two innings and ended the game on the 10-run rule by scoring five runs in the fifth.

Henris tallied 13 hits while its pitchers struck out 11 Reds batters in five innings.

Henris’ first-inning, four-run rally featured a double to deep left field by Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev and singles by Jacob Untalan and Hayden Back.

In the second inning, two-out hits by Kalen Clemmens and Jeffrey Rice accounted for two runs, with Clemmens’ hit a long double over the center fielder’s head.

In the game-ending fifth inning, Philip Liu singled, Sebastian Henry doubled to deep left field, Sam Larson singled, Giovanni Burke singled, Ethan Arellano doubled to deep left and Clemmens singled to drive in the game-ending run.

For the game, Clemmens was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Clemmens worked two innings on the mound, allowing no hits while walking two and striking out six. Arellano also allowed two hits in his two innings with two walks and three strikeouts and Liu gave up a run on two hits and two walks in one inning while striking out two.