Petaluma Speedway finally ready for season opener

Rain claimed both practice days and the first two scheduled races of the season at Petaluma Speedway. However, forecasts call for sunny skies and racing on the 3/8 mile adobe oval this Saturday night. Promoter Rick Faeth has booked a lineup that will include the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, McLea’s Tires IMCA Modifieds and the Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros.

Leading the charge in the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints this Saturday night should be reigning champion Shayna Sylvia and previous champion Ryon Siverling. Both drivers competed in the Hunt Series opener at Placerville last Saturday night. Past Winged 360 Sprint Car champion Bradley Terrell did more Wingless racing last season and scored three wins to finish second in the standings. If not for missing a pair of races, it’s possible that Terrell could have challenged Sylvia for the title. He would seem to be a threat this year if he runs for points. Other drivers to watch for include Scott Chapeta, Eden McCormick, second-generation racer Dennis Furia Jr, Bob Davis, Terry Schank Jr and Angelique Bell.

The Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks have drivers within its ranks that have been racing at the speedway continuously for several years. Mitch Machado isn’t known for racing for points, but he turned in a dominant performance in holding off multi-time champion Steve Studebaker for last season’s honors. These two are leading the charge this year, but division “Iron Man” Shawn McCoy, Jim “Woody” Woodward and two-time champion Matt While would also seem to be drivers to keep an eye on in the battle. Newer drivers have been joining the field, and this includes such notables as last season’s fifth-ranked competitor, Snazzy Duckworth, Tim O’Hara and Austin Ohlinger.

The IMCA Modified battle usually comes down to either Michael Paul, Jr. or Oreste Gonella by the time the season comes to an end. Both drivers are multi-time champions with Gonella winning last season’s title. However, there are some others hoping to stake a claim on the No. 1 position, led by Jeffrey Faulkner, Tim Yeager Jr, Chris Sieweke, David Spriggs and Mitch Machado.

The Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros deliver consistent car counts and exciting races whenever they are on the schedule. Last season, David Engstrom picked up three wins to hold off young gun Cody Gray for the championship. Gray already has a win at Orland this season, and would love to get one at Petaluma. Nick Robfogel and Jim Beck are other notables among the field, and other drivers to watch include George Nielsen, Jenna Perkins, Scott McIntosh, Brian Slubik and Justin Adiego.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with the first race starting at 6 p.m.