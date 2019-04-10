Petaluma’s girls shine on track Senior Day

The Petaluma High track team celebrated its seniors and then split a Vine Valley Athletic League tri-meet with visiting Napa and Sonoma Valley last wee.

The Petaluma girls came within a win of defeating the Grizzlies. Napa scored 79 to Petaluma’s 75 with Sonoma scoring 12.

Napa won the boys meet with 74 points to 43 for both Petaluma and Sonoma Valley.

Sydney Dennis was a standout, as always, for the Petaluma girls, winning the 100 hurdles in 17.05, the 300 hurdles in 50.48, the triple jump at 35 feet and the long jump at 16 feet, 9 inches.

Cali Sullivan also had an impressive meet, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.33 and finishing second in the 200 in 27.65. Courtney Bell was third in the 100 in 13.93.

Erika Gilmore was second in the 400 in 64.09.

Camille Flynn was third in the 800 in 2:34.9, with teammate Marina Armstrong fourth in 2:50.75.

Jessica Lechon was second in the 3200 in 15:01.9.

Lily Fluske was second in the high jump at 4-8, with Savannah Engler third at the same height; Anna Hospodar was fourth in the long jump at 14-1; and Julia Skoff fourth in th triple jump at 28-4.

Kelsey Dooley finished third in the shot put (24-3) and second in the discus (75-11), with Christina Leach fourth in the shot at 22-8.

Erika Gilmore continued her consistent pole vaulting, winning at 8 feet with teammate Savanna Engler clearing 7 feet, 6 inches. She was also fouth in the 100 hurdles at 18.79.

Leader for the Petaluma boys was Aiden Gilmore who won he 300 hurdles in 44.81. He ran second in the 110 hurdles in 19.20.

Tony Moeckel was also a Trojan winner, taking the long jump at 18 feet, 9 inches.

Colton Ronshausen was second in the 1600 in 4:53,8, while Luke Ronshausen was second in the 800 in 2:07.46.

Nathan Hale was second in the 400 in 52.70.

Alex Juarez ran 11:12.04 to finish third in the 3200.

Ginnia Johnson was fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, while Michael Pichardo took fourth in the discus at 95 feet, 11 inches.