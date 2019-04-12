T-Girls knock of VVAL softball leaders

Petaluma tormented league-leading Vintage with early game small ball, and

finished off the Crushers with a couple of home runs in an 8-1 softball upset win Thursday afternoon.

The T-Girls struck immediately with five hits in the bottom of the first inning when they scored 3 runs with only one hard line drive leaving the infield dirt.

Four scratch hits, including a couple of bunts that got between the Crusher pitcher

and first baseman led to a 4-0 advantage for the T-Girls after two frames. A

couple of hits were rolled between the third baseman and shortstop on the left side.

The only ball that was laced to the outfield was an off-field line-drive single off the bat of Petaluma senior Kaleigh Pate.

Second-slot hitter Mandy O’Keefe turned to offense from her pitching chores, and delivered two of the well-placed bunts that baffled the Vintage infield.

Later in the game, Petaluma catcher Emma Weiand got her bat around on a high pitch in the zone for a long solo big fly. The ball was out of the park at the

moment of impact.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the hard-swinging Rachael Bles ripped a two-run homer to give Petaluma a final cushion at 8-1. The blast gave the T-Girls the final two runs they would need to boost all of the contenders in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Only a half game

separates the top three teams in the standings.

Vintage slipped to 4-2, but remains tied with American Canyon for the league lead.

Petaluma improves to 3-2 at the top of the new league.

O’Keefe managed to navigate through the entire game to pick up the seven-inning

victory for Petaluma. Vintage hit the ball well enough, with base runners in every inning except the top of the fourth. The Crushers had eight hits overall, but were turned away by clutch pitching by O’Keefe and some fine infield play by the left side of the T-Girl infield.

Third baseman Logan Pomi turned in three solid plays around the bag and shortstop

Bles was also equal to the task as well with some long throws from deep in the hole.

Taylor Brandt had a couple of hits for the Crushers, including a double in the seventh inning. The frustrated Vintage club stranded two more runners in the final frame. The Crushers had nine players left on base in the contest.

Bles hit the ball solidly on each of her four at bats for the T-Girls. Her hardest smash came mid-way through the game on a

bullet to first baseman Hailey Schreiner.

O’Keefe and Pate also had two hits each in the 10-hit attack by the winning T-Girls.

Head coach Kurt Jastrow was forced to

coach first base when a member of the T-Girl staff was late arriving. Four early runs crossed the plate with the pleased Jastrow on duty.