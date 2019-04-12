Napa girls rally late to defeat Casa Grande

The Casa Grande High School softball team let a Vine Valley Athletic League game slip away Thursday afternoon when the Gauchos were beaten by Napa, 12-8.

The Gauchos built a 7-2 lead through the first four innings, before the Grizzlies battled back, finishing off the win with seven runs in the seventh inning.

Casa hit well, collecting 10 safeties, led by Sam Dedrickson’s 3-for-4 performance that included a double. Ava Luiz and Skylar Thorpe each had two hits, with each also blasting a double and driving in two runs. Cathy Newburn blasted two home runs and had three hits for the Grizzlies, while Grace Guzman and Halee Giarritta each contrbiuted three hits to Napa’s 14-hit attack.

The win improved Napa’s record to 4-5 and advanced the Grizzlies to 3-2 in league play, just a half step behind league-leading Vintage. Casa Grande is now 5-4 and 2-3 in VVAL action.