Napa girls rally late to defeat Casa Grande

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 12, 2019, 2:55PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Casa Grande High School softball team let a Vine Valley Athletic League game slip away Thursday afternoon when the Gauchos were beaten by Napa, 12-8.

The Gauchos built a 7-2 lead through the first four innings, before the Grizzlies battled back, finishing off the win with seven runs in the seventh inning.

Casa hit well, collecting 10 safeties, led by Sam Dedrickson’s 3-for-4 performance that included a double. Ava Luiz and Skylar Thorpe each had two hits, with each also blasting a double and driving in two runs. Cathy Newburn blasted two home runs and had three hits for the Grizzlies, while Grace Guzman and Halee Giarritta each contrbiuted three hits to Napa’s 14-hit attack.

The win improved Napa’s record to 4-5 and advanced the Grizzlies to 3-2 in league play, just a half step behind league-leading Vintage. Casa Grande is now 5-4 and 2-3 in VVAL action.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine