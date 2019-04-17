Mustang baseball teams sweeps four-game week

It was a great week for the St. Vincent High School baseball team last week as the Mustangs won four games to run its winning streak to five straight.

The week began with an 11-1 win over Upper Lake on Tuesday and concluded Saturday an an 11-4, 10-0 double win over Point Arena on Saturday. In between, the Mustangs took care of Technology, 8-1.

St. Vincent broke open the game against Upper Lake, considered one of the better teams in the North Central League Ii with five runs in the fifth inning, added three more in the fourth and ended things with two runs in the fifth.

Tyler Cunha and Carson White collected two hits apiece for the Mustangs with Cunha and White each driving in three runs. Dante Antonini and Trent Free both belted triples and Cunha and Coleton Cristani both doubled.

Free pitched the win, yielding just three hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Technology gave St. Vincent a battle for four innings until the Mustangs built breathing room with a four-run sixth inning.

Free led the Petaluma hitting attack with a double, triple and home run. AJ Fetter also had a pair of hits.

Gio Antonini allowed just one three hits and a run over four innings. He struck out eight. Nathan Irving pitched two and Joe Sartoni one scoreless inning.

St. Vincent continued to pound the baseball in St. Vincent’s doubleheader against Point Arena.

In the first game, Cunha went 3-for-4, with Andrew Kohler, White and Fetter each collecting two hits.

Sartori pitched five hits, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four. White and Free each allowed a hit and a run in an inning apiece.

Nathan Irving allowed just one hit over the five innings of the second game.

Free, Cristiani and John Romano each had two hits.