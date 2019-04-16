Casa Grande nets badminton win over Petaluma

The Casa Grande High School badminton team handed Petaluma its first loss of the season, beating the Trojans, 11-4.

All the Petaluma girls went down to defeat in both girls singles and doubles. Casa Gramde also won No. 1 and No. 2 boys singles,

Petaluma’s No. three singles, Cole Stremlau, and No. 4, Matt Corda, were victorious, each going three sets to victory.

Petaluma’s No. 1 men’s doubles, Cole Yant and Stremlau and No. 2, Mikie Ayala and Anton Horvath, were winners in straight sets.

Casa Grande swept mixed doubles play with two Trojan teams carrying their matches to three sets.

No. 1 Results

Boys Singles: Nicholas Lampe (CG) d. Anton Horvath (P) 13-21, 16-21, 21-14; Girls Singles: Sameveda Rukmangadhan (CG) d. Penny Reynolds (P) 21-11, 21-9; Boys doubles: Cole Yant-Cole Stremlau (P) d. Suraj Rajan-Zain Khan (CG) 18-21, 21-14, 21-18; Girls Doubles: Sameveda Rukmangadhan-Ashley Brounstein (CG) d. Penny Reynolds-Abby Deen (P)21-5, 21-7; Mixed doubles: Belen Ahamirano-Andy Ahamirano (CG) d. Marissa Temple-Mikie Ayala (P) 21-12, 21-12.