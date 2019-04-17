Good efforts, but no win for Petaluma track team

Despite some strong performances, the Petaluma High School track team lost its last Vine Valley Athletic League dual track meet of the season to Justin Siena last week.

Petaluma’s boys were led by its middle distance and distance runners. Nathan Hale won the 400 in 53.91. Luke Ronshausen took the 800 in 4:58.99 and Colten Ronshausen won the 1600 in 4:58.99.

Jack Sullivan had a good effort in the 200, finishing second in 24.58

Aidan Gilmore was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.07.

Petaluma’s Gianni Johnson was second in the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches; Anthony Moeckel second in the triple jump at 39-feet, three inches and Nathan Turner second in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6 inches.

Petaluma’s Ben Robbins won the shot put at 36-feet, 10 inches and Jackson Robbins took the discus at 107-feet, 8 inches.

Cali Sullivan continued to have an impressive season for the Petaluma girls, winning the 100 in 13.19 and finishing second in the 200 in 27.49.

Erika Gilmore was second in the 400 in 1:05.14.

Anna Hospodar had a big run for Petaluma in the 1600, winning in 6:03.89.

Jessica Lechon and Katrina Rodrigues were second and third in the 3200.

Sydney Dennis did her usual four-win thing for the Trojan girls, winning both hurdles, the 100 in 17.01 and the 300 in 50.52, along with the long jump (17-feet, 1 inch) and the triple jump (36-feet 1 inch).

Hospodar was second in the long jump at 14 feet, 8 inches.

Petaluma’s Erika Gilmore was second in the pole vault at 9 feet and Savannah Engler took second in the high jump at 9 feet.

Petaluma’s Kelsey Dooley was second in both the shot put (24 feet) and the discus (74 feet, 1 inch).

Final scores were Justin-Siena 75, Petaluma 60 in girls’ competition and Justin-Sierna 95, Petaluma 40 for the boys.