Tough times for Petaluma squads in Boras Classic

The Boras Classic baseball tournament, being played this week in Sacramento, has not been kind to Petaluma teams. Both Casa Grande and Petaluma lost their first two games in the tournament.

Both were set to return to the diamond Wednesday, but results of those games and pairings for Thursday were not available at press time.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande dropped its first two games in the Boras Classic on Monday, losing to Sacred Heart High School from San Francisco, 12-1, and the Oak Ridge Trojans, 10-2.

Playing in intermittent rain throughout the day, the Gauchos fell behind early to Sacred Heart, 3-0 in the first inning.

Walks, costly errors combined with key Sacred Heart hits to put the game out of the Gauchos’ reach.

Casa batters often hit the ball sharply and deep, but their drives were run down by Sacred Heart outfielders.

Chris Sanchez started on the mound for Casa Grande, and he was followed by Patrick Sharp, Connor Klemenok, Payton Baxter and Mario Taormina.

Taormina was a bright spot for the Gauchos. Returning from an injury, he recorded three straight outs.

Joe Lampe and Russ Davis each had multiple hits for Casa Grande.

The loss to Oak Ridge was similar to Game 1, with the Trojans scoring four runs in the top of the first inning which included a two-run homer.

Casa Grande battled back in the bottom of the first. Noah Bailey opened with a walk and Lampe followed with a single and stole second.

Cole Santander scored Bailey on a ground out to second, and Eljiah Waltz singled Lampe home to cut the Oak Ridge lead to 4-2.

But that was all there was for the Gauchos, as Oak Ridge chipped away at the Casa pitchers for six more runs over the next six innings.

Jake McCoy, Max Smedshammer and Santander each had multiple hits for the Gauchos.

Petaluma

Petaluma’s Trojans suffered a similar fate on Tuesday when they were beaten by Pleasant Valley, 6-3, and Davis, 7-4.

Pleasant Valley pitcher Conner Pelletier allowed Petaluma just three hits and shut the Trojans out until the Petalumans rallied for three runs in the sixth.

Petaluma’s only hits were doubles by Sam Brown and Jack Gallagher and a single by Mark Wolbert.

Davis built a 7-1 lead over the Trojans through the first four innings of their second game. A three-run fifth-inning rally wasn’t enough to offset the early Petaluma deficit.

Petaluma had six hits by six different batters in that game, with Sam Jacobs belting a double and Sam Brown, Gallagher, Nate Zimmerman, Garrett Lewis and Mario Zarco all singling.