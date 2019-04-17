Perfect game highlights Henris win streak

Henris Roofing’s from the Petaluma American Little League continued to slug its way through the 50/70 League, recording three more wins.

Henris scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to a 13-0 win over the Rincon Valley Tigers in a game that was ended after five innings.

Jacob Untalan and Jeffrey Rice each pitched two innings and Hayden Black one in a combined no-hitter. Between the three of them they combined for nine strikeouts.

Roce. Kalen Clemmens, Ethan Arellano and Untalan each had two hits, with Clemmens and Arellano each driving home two runs.

Arellano was even more spectacular on the mound, throwing a perfect game in an 8-0 win over the National Sons of Salvage from the Petaluma National Little League.

Arellano struck out five in fashioning his masterpiece.

Clemmens went 3-for-3 to lead Henris at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Sebastopol A’s finally managed to score a run off Henris, but couldn’t threaten the American League powerhouse,losing, 11-2.

Both Sebastopol runs came in the first inning. After that, it was back to its old shutout ways for Henris.

Untalan and Felix Visgilio led the Henris attack with three hits apiece.

Gonzalez-Dachev and Philip Liu each had two hits.

Liu, Back, Clemmens and Untalan all pitched for Henris.