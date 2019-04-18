Casa’s Taormina throws no-hitter at Petaluma

Mario Taormina turned Casa Grande High School’s baseball world brilliant Tuesday morning, pitching a no-hitter to beat rival Petaluma High, 7-0, in the Boris Classic Tournament being played in Sacramento.

Both local teams had lost their first two tournament games going into the head-to-head clash.

The showdown belonged to Taormina who came within a walk of hurling a perfect game. He had six strikeouts in his total domination.

Casa Grande gave its pitcher all the run support he needed with two runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Cole Santander and a sacrifice fly by Elijah Waltz.

The Gauchos erupted for five more runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Joe Lampe’s three-run, inside-the-park home run. Casa slammed five doubles in the eruption.

Noah Bailey and Taormina each had two hits for the Gauchos.