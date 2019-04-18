Casa softball rally falls short

Casa Grande High School’s Lady Gauchos rallied late, but came up short in a Vine Valley Athletic League softball game against Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, losing 3-2.

Casa trailed 3-0 after three innings before rallying for two runs in the fourth inning. That was as close as the Gauchos could get, as Sonoma’s Kennedy Midgley shut them out over the final three innings.

Gaucho pitcher Katie Humphreys pitched well, allowing just five hits, but her teammates could not overcome the early deficit.

Humphreys and Ruoff each had two hits for the Gauchos, with Humphreys ripping a double.

The loss dropped Casa to 2-4 in VVAL play and 5-6 overall.

Sonoma is now 4-3 in league and 8-5 overall.