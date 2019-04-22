Casa Grande caps lacrosse title with win over Petaluma

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team added ice cream to its Vine Valley Athletic League championship season Thursday night by defeating rival Petaluma, 18-9, on the Petaluma field.

The win was the 11th straight in league play for Casa’s Gauchos with only league-winless Rancho Cotate next Tuesday between them and a perfect league season.

Although Thursday’s outcome was never really in doubt, Petaluma’s Trojans refused to wilt and made it an interesting evening with a spirited no-quit attitude.

Sophia Gardea sparked a Casa Grande offense that featured goals from nine different players with five shots into the net.

“One of our strengths has been our balanced attack,” said Casa Grande coach Bob Merwin. “We have a number of players who can score. This is a very unselfish team. They play for one another.”

Trinity Merwin scored three goals and added three assists for Casa Grande. Karli Gibbs and Taylor Pieri tallied two apiece. Anaka Estrella, Jessica Rue Coulman, Sarai Zaragoza and Megan Maiknaris scored one each and Mia Santander helped with an assist.

Petaluma was led by Kaylie Moser who not only sparked the Trojans all evening, but scored four goals and aided with two assists.

Liz Manka and Juliet Mattox each scored two goals and Manka helped with an assist. Elyse Osman also scored and Charlotte Crysdale provided an assist.

Both goalies were outstanding. Petaluma’s Augy Nagy was under almost constant pressure, but still managed to make 11 saves, while Casa Grande’s Ashley Bosch stopped eight Petaluma shots.

Casa Grande coach Bob Merwin said the Gauchos followed a season-long pattern of substituting liberally.

“I like to get all the players in,” he said. “We want to come out strong in the beginning and then give everyone playing time.”

Casa Grande jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead and was solidly on top, 12-4, at the half.

Petaluma coach Sarah Shada wasn’t disappointed with the score or even the outcome.

“The No. 1 thing is that we played hard, and we played every single minute,” she said. “I could care less what the score was as long as we played hard.”

Petaluma is 4-9 overall and 2-8 in league, but Shada said she is proud of the way her team has remained positive in the face of adversity.

“It has definitely been a challenging season,” she noted. “We have been plagued with injuries. We were healthy tonight, but there was one game when we had eight starters out. It has made it difficult to practice together, but the girls have always played hard.”

Title clincher

Casa Grande already had the championship clinched before it played Petaluma. That happened earlier in the week, when the Gauchos defeated Sonoma Academy, 13-4.

Merwin led the way with five goals and an assist. Pieri scored three goals and Estrella, Gardea, Ariana Tracy, Jessica Ruel and Gibbs scored one apiece.

Estrella assisted on three Gaucho goals.