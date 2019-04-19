American Canyon blanks softball Gauchos

Casa Grande suffered its third consecutive Vine Valley Athletic League defeat with a 6-0 softball setback on the road at the hands of the American Canyon Wolves Thursday afternoon.

Pitcher Lisa Bolton of American Canyon tossed her second shutout of the season against the Lady Gauchos with a two-hit gem. Along the way, the top pitcher in the new league was

only in trouble once through the entire game.

The contest was not as lopsided as the final score would indicate, however. Lady Gaucho pitcher Katie Machado matched Bolton with a solid game of her own, with nine strikeouts in six innings of work.

Machado was let down a bit by the Casa Grande defense as she allowed only one earned run.

In the first frame, a run scored by the home-standing Wolves came without benefit of a base hit.

After the Wolves scored a legitimate run in the bottom of third inning on back-to-back base hits, there were very few opportunities for Casa to rebound against the flame-throwing Bolton.

Machado was equally as tough. blending in a terrific change-of-pace pitch to go along with a fast ball low in the strike zone. The only batter to hit her solidly was junior

catcher Katherine Montuya. She laced four consecutive foul line drives down the left-field line before being called out on strikes in the bottom of the sixth inning. Overall, Montuya knocked in two runs for the Wolves, and scored once in the fifth inning.

American Canyon had six hits in the contest.

With the score standing at 1-0 in the early innings, Casa Grande had one golden opportunity to put a couple of runs on the board.

Katie Humphreys grounded solidly to third base, and the ball was kicked for an error. With one out, sophomore Emily Hart earned a base on balls in a gritty plate appearance.

With two outs, outfielder Sam Dedrickson hit a hard ground ball into the hole at shortstop that was thrown high to first base, and everybody appeared to be safely

aboard.

The throw, however, bounced high in the air, prompting the runner at third to make a dash for the plate. But the ball did not carom to the screen. It bounced straight into the air back into the hands of the first baseman who gunned an accurate

throw to the American Canyon catcher, and the Casa runner was toast at the plate.

Late entry Skylar Thorpe and ninth-hole hitter Cassidy Cole were credited with base hits for the Lady Gauchos.

The best defensive play on the warm Thursday afternoon was an over-the shoulder grab of a soft line drive by Gaucho shortstop Mo Lynch. Lynch took a sure base hit away from Rylee Armijo with the running catch in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Casa Grande slipped to 2-5 in league play while the Lady Wolves remained tied for first with Vintage of Napa. Both teams have a record of 6-2 in Vine Valley play.