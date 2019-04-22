JJ SAYS: Time to let the girls play real lacrosse

I’m a traditionalist. I don’t much like change. I don’t like the designated hitter. I’d rather see a run between tackles than a first-down pass and, if I had my way, all shots, no matter the distance, would count two points. I once told my boss I would retire before I ever produced my stories on a computer. That was 30 years ago.

However, the same experience (some call it Stubbornness) that has me entrenched in many things has also taught me that some change is not only necessary, but desirable.

Of all sports currently being played in our schools, none is more steeped in tradition than lacrosse.

The sport was well established on the North American continent long before the Mayflower ever unloaded the first immigrants near Plymouth Rock. Eventually, both the Native American sport and the immigrants made their way to a small town in Northern California where, after a long struggle, lacrosse was finally into the town’s educational system.

Given the historical significance of the activity, it seems awfully presumptuous of me to suggest changes to the sport. However, after watching the Casa Grande vs. Petaluma girls match last week, it appears the time has come to unleash the girls.

There are several differences between the boys game and the girls game currently practiced on the playing fields of our immigrant populated community.

The most obvious is that boys lacrosse is a contact sport. The buys allowed to bump and run into one another all over the field. Unlike basketball where contact is winked at, in boys lacrosse it is not only legal, but encouraged. Of course, there are limits. You can’t hit an opponent over the head with your stick or tackle him, but you can run into him or poke him with your stick.

Girls’ hockey is strictly no contact and some officials will wave a penalty for breathing too hard on a foe.

Because of the difference, boys are outfitted with helmets, mouth guards, shoulder and elbow pats and gloves. Girls are required only to wear goggles and mouth guards. Goalies, of course, are outfitted with helmets and protective padding.

There are other, less obvious differences. The sticks are different, and the boys’ sticks have deeper pockets, making it easy to catch and handle the ball. No so obvious, unless you are observant or know advanced algebra, is that there are 12 boys on the field at the same time, while only 10 girls are in the girls lineup at once.

There are many other differences that I’m still learning about.

After watching last week’s rivalry girls game, I remain convinced it is time to unleash the girls.

The days of two-bounce dribbles and stopping at the half-court line are long since past in basketball. It is time to let the girls play real contact lacrosse. .

Girls are every bit as tough and play every bit as hard as the guys. Give them pads and helmets and let them run into one another and slap away at their opponents’ sticks. The players will love it, and it will make for a more interesting and fun game.

Two other changes should be made immediately: 1) Make the girls wear helmets. The ball is hard and, regardless of the no-contact rule, heads do get banged together; 2) Get rid of those silly skirts. Let the girls protect their legs with uniforms similar to those worm by the guys. This is especially important in these days of synthetic turfs and rug burns.

Like I say, I’m a traditionalist, but even I know that girls sports have come a long way. For lacrosse it is time to get a little closer to equality.

