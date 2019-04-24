Chase Johnson runs away with Sprint Car Main Event

Chase Johnson won the 25-lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Johnson was coming off of an impressive victory ahead of his brother Colby at Watsonville a week earlier.

After a series of restarts, Chase Johnson took the lead at the start ahead of Shawn Arriaga and John Clark. The final yellow flag flew on lap 10. Johnson remained in command on the restart, and rapidly pulled away from Arriaga. By the time the checkered flag flew, Johnson held a straightaway advantage over Arriaga. Clark settled for third, followed by David Lindt II, Ricky Brophy, Joel Myers, William Fatu, Brett Rollag, Jesse Colwell and Colby Johnson.

Arriaga set the fastest time in qualifying with a lap of 13.615 around the 3/8 mile adobe oval. Chase Johnson was second quick at 13.638. They ran three eight lap heat races, and Arriaga outran Clark to win the first one. Jake Haulot beat Chase Johnson to win the second heat and Brophy won his first ever heat race ahead of Fatu.

Bradley Terrell posted his second straight PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint 25 Main Event win. Sprint Car veteran Sparky Howard led the race from the start, and Terrell had worked his way into second by the time a lap-seven yellow flag waved. Howard continued to lead, but Terrell made his presence known by taking the lead briefly on lap 10. Howard regained first a lap later, but Terrell ran closely behind. The final yellow flag flew on lap 14. Howard continued to lead Terrell and Bryan Grier on the restart. On lap 22, Terrell made his winning move, and took the checkered flag ahead of Howard. However, Howard was disqualified in post-race tech, moving Grier into second, followed by a Boy Moniz, Angelique Bell, Scott Chapeta, Bob Davis, Ryon Siverling, Rick Holbrook, Tony Bernard and Doc Brophy.

In qualifying, Terrell bested the 19-car field with a quick lap of 15.197. Reigning champion Shayna Sylvia was second quick at 15.323. Terrell won the first of three eight-lap heat races ahead of Bell. Howard outran Brophy to win the second heat and Travis DeGaton won the final heat in front of Siverling.

Chad Mathias won the 20-lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Second row starter Mark Hanson led throughout the first half of the race and through three yellow flags. Matthias came up from the fourth row to make a move on Hanson for the lead on lap 15. Matthias went on to lead the rest of the way for the victory, followed by Hanson, John Peters, Darren Fridolfs, Scooter Gomes, Adam Johnson, Garrett Brady, Carroll Mendenhall, Danny Marsh and Michael Affonso. Gomes won his eight-lap heat race ahead of Gentry. Matt Hagermann beat Marcus Hardina to win the second heat and Hanson won the final heat ahead of Kevin Miraglio.

Jeremy Tjensvold won the 20-lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. Tjensvold took the lead from reigning champion Tom Brown on a lap four restart, and pulled away to over a straightaway advantage by the end of the race. Roy Dearing finished second, followed by Brown, Roberta Broze, Bill Manzoni, Sophie Shelley, Randy Miramontez, Connor Manzoni, Antonio Miramontez and Danny Manzoni. Brown won his heat race ahead of Tjensvold and Broze outran Dearing to win the other six-lap heat race.

Saturday night will be a special occasion as the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, Presented By Abreu Vineyards, makes its first appearance of the season at the speedway. The Santa Rosa Auto Body Micro Sprints will run in support.