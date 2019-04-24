T-Girls win two, lose two to Rancho in Napa

Petaluma claimed two victories in three contests to open the Napa Spring Break

softball tournament that began last Friday morning.

The T-Girls dropped a tough 5-4 decision to top-rated Rancho Cotate in the dawn patrol contest early in the morning, and came back to rout both Analy and Dixon in later timed

games before noon.

Petaluma took a 4-3 lead with two outs in the final frame of the tight contest against Rancho, but a wild pitch by hard-luck pitcher Rachael Bles squirted past the catcher, allowing the tying run to score. On the same play, a throw to third base in an attempt to get a trail runner bounced into left field allowing the eventual winning run to score.

Two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the T-Girls the lead against second Rancho pitcher Izzy Luevano. Logan Pomi roped a line drive into center

field to drive in a couple of clutch runs in the frame.

Emma Weiand had a pair of hits for the T-Girls, while Tatum Maytorena was 2 for 3

for Rancho. Petaluma out hit Rancho 8-6, but failed to score in its final at bat

before time expired.

In the second contest on the Napa varsity diamond, Petaluma scored in every inning

to easily turn back rival Analy, 8-1. The T-Girls rapped out 10 base hits, including

a long home run over the left field fence by shortstop Bles.

Mandy O’Keefe went into the fifth inning in the circle for the T-Girls to earn the

victory. She allowed only five hits and gave up one run in the bottom of the first

inning before shutting down the Tigers the rest of the way.

Bles, second baseman Kaleigh Pate, and Pomi each had two-base hits for the winning T-Girls against Tiger pitcher Olivia Franchesi.

Pomi handled chores behind the plate for the T-Girls.

Samantha Caughie had a couple of hits for the Tigers who came into the contest

after a tie game with American Canyon.

In the early afternoon, Petaluma ripped nine hits against Dixon starting pitcher

Maddie Boykin and defeated the Lady Rams, 8-1.

Kaleigh Weiand had a big game at the plate for Petaluma with three hits in as

many trips to the plate. O’Keefe and Emma Weiand had two hits each. Emma

Weiand was credited with three RBIs in the contest as Petaluma improved to 10-4

before entering championship play in the tournament.

Dixon fell to 6-6 for the season. The Lady Rams are currently in second place in

the Golden Empire League with a mark of 5-1.

Petaluma lost for a second time to Rancho Cotate in the tournament championship game, coming up 2-1 short to the well-balanced Cougars.

The T-Girls collected eight hits off Rancho pitcher Kaylee Drake, but could only score in the fifth inning.

The run stood until Rancho Cotate tied the game in the sixth and pushed home the winning run in the last of the seventh.