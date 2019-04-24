Mustang continue to march through NCL II

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 23, 2019, 6:37PM

St. Vincent’s Mustangs took a big step toward a repeat North Central League II baseball championship Saturday evening, defeating Credo in Rohnert Park, 9-3.

The win was the eighth straight in league play without a defeat for the Mustangs. Credo, Upper Lake and Sonoma Academy each have two losses against league opponents. Overall, the Mustangs are 15-2 on the season.

St. Vincent wasted little time establishing its dominance over the Gryphon, scoring five runs in the first inning before Credo could get to the plate.

Dante Antonini led an eight-hit St. Vincent attack with three hits and two RBIs.

Trent Free slugged a double, singled, walked, and score two runs.

Tyler Cunha clubbed a double, drove in two runs and scored two.

Gio Antonini allowed just one run and one hit in four innings of mound work to earn the pitching win. He struck out five and walked four.

Sophomore Nathan Irving pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out two and walking none.

