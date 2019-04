PHS badminton doubles undefeated

The Petaluma No. 1 boys doubles team of Anton Hovath and Mike Ayala continued undefeated, leading the Trojan badminton team to a 10-5 Vine Valley Athletic League win over American Canyon.

The Trojan No. 1 mixed doubles team of Cole Stremlau and Aylin Ayala also won against American Canyon.

Petaluma is now 5-1 in VVAL play.