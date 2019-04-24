Henris continues to dominate 50/70

Henris Roofing from the Petaluma American Little League continued to slug its way through 50/70 League play last week, winning three more games.

The big week started with a 34-0 win over the Santa Rosa American Little League’s Diamonds.

Hits and other offensive production came from up and down the Henris lineup.

Cody Armbright was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, five RBIs and a double. Jacob Untalan had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two. Felix Visgilio had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two. Kalen Clemmens went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Philip Liu had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in five. Andrew Walker had two hits, scored four runs and drove in three. Hayden Back doubled twice, scored two runs and knocked in three. Nick Camilleri had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in three.

Untalan and Sam Larson each pitched two innings.

In a game that wasn’t quite as wild, but was still dominated by Henris, the American League team defeated the Rincon Valley Reds, 7-2.

Ethan Arellano started on the mound for Henris, but had to leave after two outs and a runner on base in the first inning. Clemmens came on to finish up, allowing just three singles while striking out 15 and not walking a batter.

Clemmens and Arellano each had two hits to pace the Henris hitting attack.

On Saturday, Henris concluded the week with a 10-2 win over the Mark West Cardinals.

Clemmens led the hitting charge, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Untalan, Arellano and Liu each had two hits.

Liu started on the mound, pitching a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He finished allowing only one earned run and a hit with 10 strikeouts.