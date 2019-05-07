Badminton champions qualify doubles duo for finals

The Petaluma High badminton mixed doubles team of Jacob Sullivan and Abby Dean qualified for Saturday’s North Coast Section Division II finals by winning in a qualifying match.

Sullivan, a senior, and Sheen, a junior, swept to four victories in the qualifying tournament to reach the finals where they prevailed, 21-19. 17-21, 21-16.

Petaluma’s other doubles entrants in the qulifying match also played well.

Ethan Shahbazian and Miranda “Gerwin, both seniors, won their first match before being beaten by Sullivan and Dean. They then were eliminated in their third match in a fierce battle, 18-21, 21-15, 21-17.

Petaluma’s third team, Martin Burstein and Amy Ayala played hard, but lost in straight matches.

Earlier, Petaluma won its first badminton championship since 2004, defeating rival Casa Grande, 8-7.

The teams went into their match in the Petaluma gym each with just one loss in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

When it was all added up, Petaluma’s strength among its boys was enough to pull out the win.

Led by Samveda Rukmangadhan’s 21-8, 21-11 win over Penny Reynolds at No. 1, Casa Grande swept all four girls singles matches.

Petaluma countered by winning three of the four boys singles matches with Cole Yant, Colin Stemlau and Matt Corda all winning for the Trojans.