Mustangs hold off challenge from Sonoma Academy

A second straight superb St. Vincent baseball season is now headed once again for the North Coast Section playoffs.

Only Technology, in a game in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, stands between the Mustangs and a second straight undefeated North Central League II season. Results of that game were not available at press time.

The Mustangs survived a test from Sonoma Academy to pull out a 12-7 win at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa Monday.

The win left the Mustangs with a 20-3 overall record and 13-0 in league as they look forward to a second straight appearance in the North Coast Section Division V playoffs.

St. Vincent is on the verge of a two-season sweep of NCL II competition under coach Stan Switala before it moves into the North Bay League next season.

Monday’s game in Samta Rosa was one of St. Vincent’s toughest league games of the spring.

It was wild right from the start with St. Vincent scoring five runs in the top of the first, but Sonoma Academy coming right back with four in the bottom of the inning.

Still wearing their hitting shoes, the Mustangs added six more runs in the top of the second and then held on as the Coyotes chased, but never caught the visitors.

St. Vincent used three pitchers to hold off the Coyotes. Starter Trent Free gave up five runs on only three hits. Nathan Irving came on to earn the win, allowing just a run on three hits in two innings before Gio Antonini struck out five batters, while walking only one in two strong innings.

At the plate, the Mustangs slugged 10 hits, with freshman Dante Antonini going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in three runs.

Free had a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove home three runs.

Andrew Kohler also had a pair of hits.

Before its showdown in Santa Rosa, St. Vincent blanked Upper Lake, 9-0.

Irving pitched a tidy two-hitter in that game, going the seven-inning distance, not walking a batter and striking out three.

At the plate, the main Mustang was Coelton Cristiani who had three hits, including a triple, drove in two runs and scored three.

Dante Antonini had two hits, scored a pair of runs and knocked home two.