JJ SAYS: Players sometimes swear

I hope I don’t shock anyone when I reveal that coaches and athletes, even high school athletes sometimes swear.

Most coaches in most high school sports that I know, try to keep the profanity to a minimum and certainly outside the range of most parents’, and all officials’ hearing aides.

Of all the charges that can be levied against a coach in any sport is that he or she used abusive language to a player.

“Jeez-O-Pete,” as one former coach was fond of saying, are they listening to what junior high school girls are saying in the stands?

Personally, I try to refrain from profanity or vulgar language on the theory that I don’t want to offend anyone. If words are offensive to someone, they should be avoided if possible.

I went through two periods in my life when I had a terribly vulgar mouth. As a barely teen, I had a terrible smelly potty mouth, even though I didn’t really know what some of the filth spewing from my mouth really meant.

That is what occurs with some young teens who mistakenly think it is what my generation called “cool” to spice up their language.

The other period came later when I spent some time working for my Uncle Sam. Swearing is a part of the military’s normal working language.

I gave that up shortly after I completed my obligation and asked my mother to “Please pass the xxxxxxx biscuits.

The point about swearing and athletics is that it has become part of the sports vocabulary. That doesn’t mean coaches and players alike should not be aware that there are words that are offensive to others. Players, coaches, parents and all concerned should have control of their vocabulary in the same manner they have control of their emotions. Being mad is no excuse for punching someone or letting loose with a tirade of profanity.

They should also be aware that profanity isn’t always necessarily spelled with four letters, nor is it confined to sexual references or taking the Lord’s name in vain. Some of the most hateful language I know consists of racial slurs or taunts about a person’s appearance,

Sticks and stones can indeed break bones and words can be just as hurtful.

By this time in my life, swearing doesn’t really offend me. I’ve heard (and been called) just about everything. Honestly, I have no trouble with players and coaches using colorful language to stress their point.

They should, however, should be aware of their circumstances and the feelings and sensibilities of those who might be listening.

They need to also be aware that all language these days is amplified by social media. It is one thing to say something offensive. It is another to leave a forever record.

Of course, no matter how hard you try, you can’t always be politically correct.

I have it on good authority, that among many kindergartens it is highly offensive, but highly hilarious, to call someone a jelly bean.

