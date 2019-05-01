‘Big’ win followed by ‘tremendous’ win for Trojans

The Petaluma High School baseball team had two victories last week: what coach Jim Selvitella called “a big win” over American Canyon, 8-5, and what Selvitella called “a tremendous win” over Serra, 10-3.

The win over American Canyon was big because it came in Vine Valley Athletic League play and kept the Trojans still in the title hunt, improving their league record to 5-3 and leaving them just a game and a half behind Sonoma Valley going into a showdown game at Sonoma on Wednesday. Results of that game were not available at press time.

Starting this week’s play, Sonoma Valley stood 7-2, Vintage 6-3, Petaluma 5-3 and both American Canyon and Casa Grande 4-4.

The next day after the big league win, Petaluma stopped Serra in San Mateo, a team with a 15-9 record and a No. 5 ranking in the powerful Central Coast Section Class A.

While the Petaluma bats came alive in the two wins, Selvitella said pitching was the key.

“The scores may not show it, but in both games, the pitchers did a great job,” he said.

Julian Garrahan worked six solid innings in taming American Canyon’s Wolves. Although he gave up five runs, only three were earned. He allowed five hits. Mark Wolbert worked a perfect seventh inning.

Sam Brown was 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Garrett Lewis continued his recent hot bat streak with a double, a single and three runs scored.

The Trojans had 12 hits.

Brown was big both on the mound and at the plate in the non-league win over Serra. On the mound, he held one of the Bay Area’s best batting teams to five hits. Only one of Serra’s three runs was earned. “Sam really threw well,” said Selvitella.

Gavin Ochoa allowed a pair of walks before pitching out of trouble in the seventh.

Brown also delivered the big hit of the game, slamming a three-run homer.

Petaluma batters worked five Serra pitchers over for 10 hits, two each by Nico Bertolucci and Lewis. They each also knocked in two runs and scored two.