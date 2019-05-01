Strong showing for Petaluma in first VVAL swim meet

The Petaluma High School swim team, coached by Eric Hoffman and Sarah Greeson, had a number of memorable performances at the 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League Meet held at Vintage High School in Napa.

Top performances for Petaluma High were Ana Larson in the 100 breast (1:08.28, 3rd) and 200 IM (2:14.93, 2nd); Katie Honey in the 100 fly (1:01.05, 2nd, school record) and 100 breast (1:07.86, 2nd); Abigail Kreutz in the 200 IM (2:23.49, 4th) and 50 free (26.30, 2nd); Aurora Beaumond in the 200 free (2:08.25, 4th) and 500 free (5:42.68, 2nd); and Cooper Woods in the 200 IM (2:10.53, 5th), and 100 breast (1:03.62, 2nd),

Other high finishers were Sasha Grace Andrews in the 200 IM (2:27.17, 5th) and 100 fly (1:05.96, 4th); and Myles Clark in the 50 free (24.26, 6th) and 100 back (1:01.30, 5th).

Also placing in the top-16 for Petaluma were Colton Prieto, Carmen Rico, Gavin Newell, Michael Duffy, Brendan McMahon, Shae Whaley, Sunshine Sather, Victoria Canela, Alexander Starling, Dylan Harris, and Robert Box.

The Petaluma girls (Honey-Larson-Kreutz-Andrews) were 2nd in the 200 IM (1:54.80, school record); 3rd in the 400 Free 4:04.19) (Larson-Whaley-Beaumond-Honey; and 2nd in the 200 Free (Andrews-Beaumond-Whaley-Kreutz, 1:50.26) relays.

The boys were 4th in the 200 free (Prieto-Duffy-Woods-Clark) in 1:40.75); 7th in the 400 free (McMahon-Starling-Harris-Newell) in 4:11.31; and seventh in the 200 IM (Prieto-Duffy-Woods-Clark) in 1:54.36 relays.

The breast stroke times of Larson and Honey, butterfly times of Honey and Woods, girls 200 IM and 400 free relay are under consideration for the ultra-competitive NCS meet, to be held May this weekend in Concord. The state meet will be held May 10-11 in Fresno. The Petaluma girls placed fourth overall behind league juggernauts Sonoma Valley, Vintage and American Canyon, while the Petaluma boys were sixth behind Vintage, Sonoma, Napa, Justin-Siena, and American Canyon.

The junior varsity Trojan swim pups placed second for the boys and fourth for the girls.

Graduating swim seniors contemplating college success include Robert Box (USC, robotics), Yesenia Resendez-Torres (Boise State), Myles Clark (Long Beach State, mechanical engineering) Jamie Cantieri, Grace Ruddell, and Colton Prieto (San Francisco State).

Prieto is finishing an outstanding three-sport career in football and wrestling, in addition to swimming. Many of the returning swimmers hope to play on a new Petaluma High School water polo team, due to debut in the fall of this year.