Everyone gets in on a home game win for Casa

The Casa Grande High School baseball season isn’t quite extinct, but it is on the endangered species list. Casa Grande has just five games left on its regular-season — only one at home. That game is a big one against rival Petaluma on May 7.

The Petaluma game, as is all Casa’s remaining games, is a big one for the Gauchos as they battle for a North Coast Section playoff position.

Casa Grande thumped Rancho Cotate, 14-4, on Monday afternoon to improve to 9-10 on the season. The Gauchos stand 4-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. To qualify for the NCS playoffs, Casa Grande needs at least a break-even record overall, in league or against teams in its own Division II.

Monday evening, Casa Grande took advantage of early domination to show off almost the entire team to its home fans.

Seventeen Gauchos got into the game and eight hit safely, as the homeside jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings, and ended the game with two runs in the last of the sixth to assume a game-ending 10-run advantage.

It looked in the first inning like it might be a frustrating chilly afternoon for the Gauchos when they loaded the bases but got only one run out of the promising assault. That was driven home on the first of three consecutive sacrifice flies by Cole Santander, who repeated the productive outs in the second and third frames.

Casa Grande fared better after putting runners on base in the second inning, scoring six runs to break the game open early. Highlight of the rally was a bases-loaded line drive off the right-field wall by Joe Lampe that came within a couple of feet of being a grand slam. It did clear the bases, and the outcome of the game was no longer in doubt.

The bombardment continued with five more runs scoring in the third with a mish-mash rally that included just two hits, a walk, two hit batters and three Rancho Cotate errors.

It looked at that point as if it was going to be a very short game, but Rancho Cotate rallied for four runs in the fifth to prolong the contest, cutting the Casa Grande lead to eight runs.

The extension was temporary. In the last of the sixth, a walk, a double by Lampe and a clutch two-run single by Austin Matos built the Casa Grande advantage back to 10 and ended the fracas.

Jake McCoy pitched the first three innings for the Gauchos, allowing just three hits and walking none. Max Smedshammer finished out the last three, and was responsible for Rancho’s four-run fifth-inning rally.

Tournament win

Last week, the Gauchos defeated host St. Francis, 5-3, to salvage the third game in the Elite 8 Tournament in Mountain View.

Casa got the game off on the wrong foot with an error, allowing a St. Francis run in the second inning.

Casa answered in the third with two runs on a clutch two-out single by Elijah Waltz. St. Francis tied the game in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly.

Casa took the lead for good in the fifth when Santander, on board via a walk, scored all the way from first when Waltz’s ground ball to third was thrown into right field.

Casa Grande tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth when a Cole Schimek single and Noah Bailey double put runners at second and third. Lampe’s slow chopper to short was thrown away, scoring two runs and giving the Gauchos added insurance.

Mario Taormina opened on the mound for Casa Grande, allowing one unearned run and no hits over two innings, with a strikeout and a walk.

Payton Baxter pitched the third inning, giving up a run. He was followed by Pat Sharp, who allowed a run in two solid relief innings and was credited with the win. Lampe recorded the last six outs, striking out four.

Bailey led a nine-hit Casa Grande batting parade with a double and a single.

In earlier tournament games, Casa Grande was beaten by Bishop O’Dowd, 4-3, and Monte Vista, 6-0.