Petaluma seniors hope for fast end to track careers

Two Petaluma High School track and field athletes are rounding out their outstanding 4-year track careers before heading off to college. Camille Flynn and Sydney Dennis, both stellar student-athletes, have thus far put on an impressive show for the track season going into the Vine Valley Athletic League Championship meet finishing Friday at American Canyon High School.

Distance specialist Flynn competed in both cross-country and track and field, with exciting results over her four-year run.

Her personal bests going into the league finals times of 5 minutes, 17.66 seconds in the 1600, and a 2:19.42 in the 800 (38th best all-time in the Redwood Empire). Her time in the 800 qualified her for last year’s prestigious Meet of Champions in Berkeley.

Dennis, a hurdler and jumper, also has a remarkable track resume. She has posted personal bests of 36 feet, 3¼ inches in the triple jump and 17-2¾ inches in the long jump (12th and 33rd on the all-time Empire list). Her long jump qualified her for last year’s Meet of Champions.

In addition, she also competes in the 100 hurdles, coming into the league meet with a PR of 16.32, and the 300 hurdles with a 47.66 PR (26th and 49th all-time Empire). Her time in the 300s qualified her for a place in the MOC last year.

Although the accomplishments of Dennis and Flynn are notable in track and field, their achievements don’t end there. Both are Top 10 students in their class and off to prestigious colleges. Flynn has accepted a spot at UCLA as a pre-med student and is contemplating a career as a surgeon or in OB/GYN. Dennis will be attending either Brigham Young University or Utah Valley University and majoring in bio-statistics, hoping to work with doctors and scientists on clinical trials or research.