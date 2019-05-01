Game goes on, but hearts are heavy

The game does go on, but the participants played not only with bats and balls, but also with hearts and tears.

The Petaluma and Casa Grande high school softball teams were to match up in a key Vine Valley Athletic League softball game Wednesday afternoon at Casa Grande.

Results of the game were not available at press time, but before the first pitch was thrown both teams had already lost something much more precious than a softball game.

Sean O’Keefe a long-time youth softball coach and father of two girls currently on the Petaluma High School team and one who graduated through the T-Girl program, died after a courageous battle with cancer just a day before the game was originally scheduled to have been played last Friday.

To call O’Keefe a “softball coach” is a huge understatement. He was not only a coach, but a counselor, advisor, morale booster and friend to hundreds of young Petaluma softball players.

“He was an amazing man,” said Corey Weiand who coached with O’Keefe for several years and whose two daughters are currently on the Petaluma High varsity along with two of O’Keefe’s three daughters.

“He was always so positive. He taught the girls not only about softball, but about life.”

Petaluma softball coach Kurt Jastrow said that when his players heard about O’Keefe’s passing there was no question that they were going to postpone their game against Casa Grande.

“I left it up to the players, and they all agreed not to play the game,” he said.

Jastrow offered to forfeit the game, if necessary, but Casa Grande coach Scott Sievers readily agreed to reschedule. Many of his players had also been coached in youth softball by O’Keefe.

Jastrow got to know the O’Keefe family well over the years.

Oldest daughter, Emily, now in college, played four years of varsity softball for Jastrow and was the star pitcher on championship Petaluma teams.

Mandy is a junior and star pitcher and shortstop on this season’s team, while youngest daughter, Mallory starts in the infield as a freshman.

O’Keefe and his wife, Carol, were a backbone of support for the girls and hardly ever missed a T-Girl game.

“I became friends with Sean over the years,” the coach said. “We would talk after the games, usually about softball, but also about life and a lot of other things.

“He was a great man, and they are a great family.”

The word those who knew him best most use when describing O’Keefe is, “positive.”

“He was always uplifting, “ said Steve Smith who coached with and against O’Keefe for some 15 years. In all the years I knew him, I never saw him get upset.

“Even when he was sick and must have been in a lot of pain, he never complained.”

“He was such a wonderful man,” said Smith’s wife, Melissa. There are not many coaches like him anymore. He always new how to build the girls up when they would get down.”

“He enjoyed the outdoors,” recalled Weiand. “He liked to take the girls to Lake Sonoma, but mostly he was about softball. He couldn’t get enough softball, and he was all about the girls.

At his request, no services are planned.